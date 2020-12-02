Poland signs contract for 45 million coronavirus vaccine doses, PM says

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the fourth day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has signed a contract for 45 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, which will be free, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

“Poland has signed the required contracts. We have ordered 45 million doses with companies like Pfizer, BionTech, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson and we are ready to sign further contracts,” Morawiecki said during a news conference in the city of Lodz.