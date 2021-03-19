Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Coronavirus variant originating in Britain makes up for over 60% of Polish cases

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The coronavirus variant originating in Britain, known to be highly contagious, makes up more than 60% of cases in Poland and will soon reach 80%, a Polish health ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Poland is grappling with the third wave of the pandemic and has seen a sharp recent spike in cases driven by the variant originating in Britain.

“Today, the British mutation, makes up for about 60% (of cases) ... we are moving towards 80%,” spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz told a news conference.

Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alison Williams

