Coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 in Poland, 14 deaths: health minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has 1,031 confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 deaths, Poland’s health ministry said on Wednesday, shortly after the government extended border closures until April 13.
The Polish government announced earlier this month that it would extend school, theatre and cinema closures until Easter and that it would allow people to leave their homes only for essential purposes.
