Poland does not rule out more restrictions amid coronavirus

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland cannot rule out imposing further constraints on citizens to prevent the spread of coronavirus, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Monday.

Poland has shuttered schools, cinemas and theaters, while limiting public gatherings to no more than 50 people. It has also closed its borders to foreigners and introduced a “state of epidemic”, recommending its citizens to stay at home.

“The government is considering various options regarding the epidemic situation, including launching other limitations than up to date,” Muller told public radio without providing details.