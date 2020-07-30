Poland may quarantine returnees from some EU, non-EU states

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland may reinstate quarantine measures for people returning home from some countries, a government spokesman said on Thursday, after recent data showing a spike in coronavirus infections.

“We are considering introducing a quarantine for particular countries from the European Union and from outside of the European Union,” Piotr Muller told private broadcaster Polsat News.

Citing Spain and France as countries triggering concerns about the coronavirus, he said the government may announce its decision within days if the epidemic spikes in a particular country.

Poland is also experiencing a resurgence in the number of coronavirus infections. On Saturday the number hit 584, the second-highest daily tally since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health ministry blamed the rise mainly on outbreaks in coal mines and said the number of new infections may fall next week to around 300 daily, thoungh the government is bracing for a second wave of infections.

On Wednesday the ministry reported 512 new cases bringing the total number to 44,416. So far there have been 1,694 documented deaths from COVID-19 in the country of 38 million.