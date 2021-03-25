Poland nears record number of new coronavirus cases, RMF radio reports

FILE PHOTO: A health worker in protective suit waits for people at a test center in front of a hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Warsaw, Poland October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is likely to report a daily record of around 34,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, private radio RMF said, quoting unnamed sources, as the government is expected to announce new restrictions.

Poland’s government said on Wednesday it was considering sending COVID-19 patients from regions where hospitals are under severe strain to areas where more hospital beds are available, after new cases reached a record daily high of almost 30,000.

The health ministry, which releases official daily data on new coronavirus and death at 1030 local time, was not immediately available to comment.