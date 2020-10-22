Poland needs more curbs to stop coronavirus, says health minister

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective coverall fills up the form before performing tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-thru testing centre in Warsaw, Poland, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland needs to introduce further curbs to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Andrzej Niedzielski said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is expected to announce further restrictions on Thursday, including banning wedding parties and moving classes for older pupils at primary schools online, a government spokesman said.