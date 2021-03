FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk in the centre of Warsaw, Poland February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland reported 17,260 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest number since November, data by health ministry showed, as the country grapples with its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Poland has exceeded 1.8 million, including 45,997 deaths.