FILE PHOTO: Medical staff treat a patient inside the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation coronavirus ward at the Interior and Administration Ministry (MSWiA) hospital in Warsaw, Poland, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland reported a record number of coronavirus infections for the third consecutive day on Friday, with 35,143 new cases, health ministry data showed as the country’s healthcare system is testing the limits of its capacity.

The government has announced more restrictions on Thursday to curb the surging number of infections.