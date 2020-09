FILE PHOTO: A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample from a driver at a mobile testing station for miners of the Bielszowice coal mine, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ruda Slaska, Poland July 27, 2020. Grzegorz Celejewski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland reported 1,136 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry’s Twitter account, the highest daily increase since the pandemic began.

In total Poland has reported 82,809 COVID-19 infections, including 2,369 deaths.