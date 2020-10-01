Poland reports record number of new daily coronavirus infections

FILE PHOTO: A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample from a driver at a mobile testing station for miners of the Bielszowice coal mine, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ruda Slaska, Poland July 27, 2020. Grzegorz Celejewski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Thursday, with the Health Ministry announcing 1,967 new cases as it battles a rise in cases with new curbs.

For the past week, Poland has seen more than 1,000 new cases per day. The authorities announced a previous record of 1,587 new infections on Friday.

New restrictions were announced in the worst affected areas on Tuesday, with the government saying restaurants and bars would have to close at 10 p.m.

The government also updated on Thursday its list of red and yellow zones - areas that have more cases and therefore tougher restrictions - which will come into effect on Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic, Poland has recorded a total of 93,481 coronavirus infections and 2,543 deaths.

Poland was at first successful in containing the outbreak, but lifted most restrictions in May and cases began rising in the summer as people travelled for vacations and attended weddings.

Schools and kindergartens reopened on Sept. 1.