Poland reports record rise in daily coronavirus deaths

FILE PHOTO: A health worker in protective suit waits for people at a test center in front of a hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Warsaw, Poland October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland reported a record 445 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, the health ministry said, as the healthcare system is facing shortages in hospital beds, equipment and medics.

The country also reported 27,086 new COVID-19 cases, close to the Thursday’s record of 27,143.

The health ministry said that, as of Friday, COVID-19 patients occupied 19,479 hospital beds and were using 1,703 ventilators, out of an available 29,407 and 2,238 respectively.