FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk in the centre of Warsaw, Poland February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland could this week see up to 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day, the health ministry said on Monday, as it grapples with its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A ministry spokesman told the private radio station Radio Plus that Poles should expect restrictions during the Easter holidays.