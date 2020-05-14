Poland to extend school closures for most children

WARSAW (Reuters) - Schools in Poland will stay closed for most children until June 7, an education ministry spokeswoman told state news agency PAP on Thursday, with only day care for young children provided as the country tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Deputy Education Minister Maciej Kopec had earlier said the closure would be extended until the end of the academic year on June 26.

“At the moment, it is has not yet been decided whether students will study remotely or if they will return to full-time education in schools after June 7,” spokeswoman Anna Ostrowska told PAP.

In recent weeks, Poland, the largest economy among the EU’s eastern states, has sought to loosen some restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus. Restaurants and hairdressers will reopen on Monday.