Poland widens access to COVID-19 vaccines from April

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will widen access to COVID-19 vaccines in April to those in their 40s and 50s, as it aims to inoculate all citizens who want to become vaccinated by the end of August, the government said on Tuesday.

Poland, with a population of 38 million, wants to administer 10 million COVID vaccine doses per month, the government said.

The country has reported a surge in new coronavirus cases in the past weeks, with many hospitals running out of beds and ventilators.