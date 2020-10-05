Poland's incoming education minister tests positive for coronavirus

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s incoming education minister said on Monday he had tested positive for coronavirus, as new cases in Poland have continued to reach records over the past week.

Przemyslaw Czarnek, 43, announced he had been infected ahead of an event at the presidential palace, where President Andrzej Duda was expected to confirm new ministers after a government reshuffle announced last week.

“I was tested this morning due to a headache so as not to expose the President, the cabinet and other participants in today’s events. I feel good. Don’t underestimate the symptoms,” Czarnek, said in a tweet posted on Monday.

An official in the President’s office told Reuters it was almost certain the ceremony would be rescheduled and a socially distanced version of it could take place later this week.

Poland on Saturday reached a record of new daily coronavirus infections. As of Monday, Poland had a total of 102,080 confirmed cases and 2,659 deaths.

“We do not expect the situation to change drastically in the coming days. We will likely be observing results at the level of 2,000 cases and above ...,” a health ministry spokesman said on Monday at a news conference.

“Coronavirus doesn’t pick, everyone goes through the same procedure,” the spokesman added, commenting Czarnek’s announcement.

Czarnek, a vocal critic of the spread of “LGBT ideology”, took part in an event last week during which Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the government reshuffle, with many of the new ministers present.

“Due to @CzarnekP’s illness we are carrying out an epidemiological assessment. People who were in close contact with the infected person will take the required steps,” Poland’s government spokesman, Piotr Muller, said in a tweet.

He added that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked Duda if it would be possible to move Monday’s confirmation ceremony.

Morawiecki has since cancelled a Monday appearance in the southern region of Silesia, Polish private broadcaster TVN reported.