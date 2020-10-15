Polish doctors appeal to gov't for support as COVID cases surge

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish doctors have called on the government to provide more support to the country’s overwhelmed healthcare system as daily coronavirus cases soared to over 8,000 for the first time on Thursday, hitting a record for the second straight day.

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective coverall fills up the form before performing tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-thru testing centre in Warsaw, Poland, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

While ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) officials say there are enough hospital beds and respirators to tackle the pandemic for now, doctors warn that the system may become overloaded.

“This system was never operational, even before the pandemic. Without support... it is like an intensive care patient. It requires intensive treatment,” Andrzej Matyja, the head of the Polish Supreme Medical Chamber, told radio RMF.

Doctors have said the government needs to expand the size of the medical workforce, increase state spending on public health and provide the healthcare system with more protective measures to prevent staff from being infected by the coronavirus.

The lower house of parliament will likely hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss a new healthcare bill that may make it compulsory for doctors to treat COVID patients when ordered to do so by authorities.

“We cannot afford to have so many doctors avoid supporting health care in the fight against the pandemic,” the lower house of parliament deputy speaker Ryszard Terlecki was quoted by news agency PAP as saying.

Doctors have accused the cabinet of not preparing the health system during the summer and say that instead of more testing, closing schools and supporting doctors, the government is blaming physicians for the situation.

“It’s a pity the decision-making process ignores any suggestions from the medical community,” Tadeusz Urban, the head of the medical chamber in the southern Silesia region, said in a letter to the health minister.

On Thursday, the number of infections rose over 24% compared to the previous day, to 8,099 new cases. The country of 38 million has now recorded 149,903 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,308 deaths.

COVID-19 patients occupied 6,538 hospital beds and were using 508 ventilators, compared with 6,084 and 467 ventilators respectively a day earlier, health ministry data showed. Local media report that some hospitals across the country are running out of available beds.

“The situation is really difficult. We should be disciplined, wear masks, keep our distance, avoid (large) gatherings. I also encourage people to work on their immunity. For example, apples are extremely healthy. An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” PiS lawmaker Stanislaw Karczewski, who is also a doctor, told RMF.