Polish President Duda infected with coronavirus, feels good: minister

FILE PHOTO: Polish President and presidential candidate of the Law and Justice (PiS) party Andrzej Duda talks to the media after the announcement of the first exit poll results on the second round of the presidential election, at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus but is feeling good, presidential minister Blazej Spychalski announced on Saturday.

“The president yesterday was tested for the presence of coronavirus. The result turned out to be positive. The president is fine. We are in constant contact with the relevant medical services,” Spychalski said on Twitter.

Duda’s infection comes as the country faces a surge in the COVID-19 epidemic, with new infections hitting a daily record of more than 13,600 on Friday.

Duda, 48, holds a mainly ceremonial role, but has the power to veto legislation. He is an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

From Saturday, more restrictions to curb the spread of the virus are due to come into force in Poland, including a two-week shutdown of restaurants and bars.

The Health Ministry reported 153 coronavirus deaths on Friday, taking the total toll to 4,172.