Technology News
U.S. says it condemns attempts by China-linked 'cyber actors' to steal U.S. COVID research

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned on Thursday attempts by “cyber actors and non-traditional collectors affiliated” with China to steal U.S. intellectual property and data related to coronavirus research, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a joint statement to raise awareness against what they called threats to coronavirus-related research from actors related to China.

