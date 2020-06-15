Portugal-Britain tourism 'air bridge' talks going well, says PM Costa

FILE PHOTO: Portugal's Primer Minister Antonio Costa speaks during a news conference on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Ajuda palace in Lisbon, Portugal March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - Negotiations between Portugal and Britain on an “air bridge” that would allow British tourists to dodge a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon returning home are still in progress and going well, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Monday.

“We are working towards an agreement and will wait for it to happen,” Costa told a news conference with foreign media, adding that Brits travelling to Portugal should feel safe. “Talks are going well,” he said. Costa would not say when the so-called air bridge could be in place.