Portugal breaks daily records in COVID-19 cases and deaths

A nurse puts on her protection suit before entering a COVID-19 patient's ward, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Cascais, Portugal, January 27, 2021. Picture taken January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal reported a record-breaking 303 COVID-19 deaths and 16,432 cases on Thursday, as it struggles to contain a crippling surge in cases over the past month.

The country of 10 million people, which has so far reported a total of 11,608 COVID-19 deaths and 685,383 cases, has the world’s highest seven-day rolling average of cases and deaths per capita, according to data tracker www.ourworldindata.org.