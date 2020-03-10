Portugal suspends flights to, from Italy due to coronavirus

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s government on Tuesday suspended all passenger flights to and from Italy for 14 days starting on Wednesday as a preventative measure to stem the spread of coronavirus, it said in a statement.

On Monday the government suspended flights to Italy’s most affected northern regions, but it now said that “after constant monitoring of the evolution of the epidemic and following Italy’s decision to put the country on quarantine, it was decided to expand the suspension to all Italian regions”.