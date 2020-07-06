World News
July 6, 2020 / 2:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Portugal's Costa says EU must act swiftly on coronavirus response

1 Min Read

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa meet at Sao Bento Palace, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Lisbon, Portugal July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa urged his fellow leaders in the European Union on Monday to move swiftly when they meet next week to approve plans for a coronavirus recovery fund.

“It is essential that Europe does not waste more time and can give a common and sufficiently robust response to the coronavirus crisis,” Costa said, speaking after a one-to-one meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Reporting by Catarina Demony, Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
