Portugal reaches initial deal with TAP's private shareholders

FILE PHOTO: The first A330neo commercial passenger aircraft for TAP Air Portugal airline at the Airbus delivery center in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s government said on Thursday it had reached an initial deal with the private shareholders of ailing flag carrier TAP that would keep it afloat, but warned it would nationalise the airline if commitments are not met.

“There is at present an agreement in principle with the private sector to make the intervention in TAP feasible,” said cabinet affairs minister, Mariana Vieira da Silva. “If this commitment is broken, the cabinet will meet to approve a decree to nationalise TAP.”

The government said it expects the final agreement to be sealed in the coming hours.