Portugal seals final deal with TAP's private shareholders

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus of TAP Air Portugal Airlines is pictured in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s government sealed a final deal with private shareholders of ailing flag carrier TAP to take a controlling stake in the airline while avoiding nationalisation, ministers said in a press conference on Thursday.

Finance Minister Joao Leao said the government will increase it stake in TAP from to 72.5% from the current 50%.

“Fortunately, we avoided the nationalisation of TAP,” Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos said.