FILE PHOTO: Trams move on tracks along the street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Lisbon, Portugal March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s government announced on Thursday a set new measures to help families and companies cope with the coronavirus outbreak, including a six-month suspension of the payment of loan installments.

The country’s economy minister Pedro Siza Vieira also announced that all loans expiring in the next six months will be suspended until September 2020.