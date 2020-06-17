Business News
June 17, 2020 / 1:30 PM / a few seconds ago

U.S. Treasury, SBA streamline PPP loan forgiveness application

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department and Small Business Administration on Wednesday said they have shortened the Payroll Protection Program’s loan-forgiveness application, which had drawn broad criticism for its complexity, and introduced an even shorter version for some borrowers.

The revised full application has been cut to five pages, including a page of instructions, from the original 11, and the new “EZ” application form is just three pages, including instructions, and features simplified calculations, the Treasury said in a statement. The changes are designed to make it easier for businesses to realize full forgiveness of PPP loans.

Reporting By Dan Burns

