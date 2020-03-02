China says strict control measures must be maintained despite positive trend outside Hubei

FILE PHOTO: China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a joint news conference at the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province December 24, 2019. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Control of China’s coronavirus outbreak remains at crucial stage despite a positive trend in areas outside Hubei province and strict prevention and control measures must be maintained, according to a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

Chinese cities with high population mobility like Beijing must control channels and prevent the spread of the epidemic, the government said in a statement on its website.

Unreasonable restrictions cannot be set for spring plowing operations, while agricultural production in Hubei must also start in an orderly manner, it added.

The government also asked to accelerate research and tests of drugs and vaccines.