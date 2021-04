FILE PHOTO: Tanzania's new president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, takes oath of office following the death of her predecessor John Magufuli at State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan marked a difference with her predecessor on Tuesday by saying her government would form a committee for scientific research into COVID-19.

Recently-deceased former President John Magufuli had dismissed the threat from the coronavirus pandemic, saying God and steam remedies would protect Tanzanians.