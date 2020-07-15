Output to resume at PSA's UK Vauxhall car factory in August

LONDON (Reuters) - Production at Peugeot-maker PSA’s (PEUP.PA) Vauxhall car factory in Britain will resume on Aug. 17, one of the final major automotive plants in the country yet to reopen after the coronavirus outbreak shut sites in March.

More than 100 safety measures are being implemented to stop the spread of the virus including the daily checking of temperatures and the wearing of glasses or goggles, PSA said.

The northern English Ellesmere Port site built just under 62,000 Vauxhall/Opel Astra cars last year and workers are awaiting a decision on whether fresh investment will be made to keep the facility open, dependent on the outcome of Brexit.