FILE PHOTO: The logo of PSA Group is seen during the annual results news conference in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris, France, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA said on Thursday that it would start manufacturing surgical masks at its site in Mulhouse in eastern France from August.

The company said it would have a production capacity in France of 10 million masks per month.