French carmaker PSA to re-start production gradually over this week

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Peugeot is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - Peugeot carmaker PSA (PEUP.PA), one of many car companies around the world to have been hit hard by the coronavirus, said on Monday that it would gradually restart production at sites over the course of this week.

PSA said a first wave in the partial resumption in industrial activity would take place between May 4 and May 11, with French sites gradually re-starting from May 11 onwards.

The company added it would have reinforced health and safety measures at sites, such as checking the temperatures of employees, and supplying masks, hydro-alcoholic gel and protective glasses, and social distancing between staff.