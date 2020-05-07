World News
May 7, 2020 / 3:39 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Kremlin says Trump offered to send coronavirus medical aid to Russia

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on social and economic issues via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia May 6, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump offered during a phone call on Thursday with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to send medical aid to Moscow to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

In a readout of the phone call, the Kremlin said the two presidents had also discussed global oil markets, noting their support for last month’s output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, something they said had helped stabilize oil prices.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey

