FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a televised address to the nation about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia April 2, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it would be impractical to restrict economic activity all over the country due to the coronavirus, given that each region is facing different challenges.

“It is clear that limiting economic activity, closing businesses and institutions, spreading the measures evenly across the whole country is not necessary,” said Putin.