Qatar bans gatherings, deploy patrols to contain coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: General view of a empty kids playground, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Doha, Qatar March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar said it would deploy mobile patrols and set up checkpoints after enacting a ban on Saturday on all gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Supreme Committee for Crisis Management said a hotline would be opened for people to report breaches of the ban, and that violators would be arrested.

The Gulf state also closed its parks and public beaches, but said food outlets, pharmacies and delivery services would operate normally.

By Saturday, Qatar had recorded 481 cases of the coronavirus, but no deaths.