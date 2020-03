A view shows Souq Waqif almost empty, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Doha, Qatar March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar closed part of the Industrial Area for 14 days over fears of coronavirus spread, with salaries being paid for employees working in the closed part, Qatar’s high committee for crisis management said in a press conference aired on state TV on Tuesday.

Qatar also closed all shops except for food stores and pharmacies, the committee said.