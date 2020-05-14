Qatar makes wearing masks outside mandatory with violators fined up to $50,000

FILE PHOTO: A surgical mask is seen in this illustration taken, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Illustration/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar’s interior ministry announced on Thursday that wearing masks will be mandatory to go outside starting Sunday, and those who do not comply will be fined up to 200,000 riyals ($53,000).

Violators could also be jailed up to three years, or either of those punishments, according to a statement on the ministry’s Twitter account.

The statement added that the only exception will be if the person is alone driving in a vehicle.

Qatar reported 1,733 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 28,272 cases and a total of 14 deaths.