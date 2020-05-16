Qatar's latest coronavirus cases take total above 30,000

FILE PHOTO: General view of a empty kids playground, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Doha, Qatar March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar reported on Saturday another 1,547 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed infections to more than 30,000.

With a population of about 2.7 million people, the energy-rich Gulf state has one of the world’s highest per capita number of confirmed cases.

The latest health ministry report on confirmed cases took the total to 30,972, according to figures published on the ministry’s website. One more person died, bringing the death toll to 15.

Only about 300,000 of Qatar’s population are Qatari nationals and the coronavirus outbreak has affected mainly migrant workers, according to human right groups.