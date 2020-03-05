Quest Diagnostics to launch coronavirus test service

(Reuters) - U.S. lab operator Quest Diagnostics Inc said on Thursday it was launching a coronavirus test service that can begin next week, a day after the Trump administration met with private lab test developers to increase the availability of diagnostics.

The company said its services will be provided as a laboratory developed test, pending review by the FDA under emergency-use authorization.

The ongoing struggle to expand local testing has been criticized as an early misstep in the U.S. government’s response to the outbreak that has killed more than 3,300 people around the globe, including 11 in the United States.

The FDA said last week it would allow some laboratories to immediately use the tests they have developed and validated, while they await FDA’s emergency-use authorization, to achieve more rapid testing capacity for the coronavirus in the country.

Previously, only testing kits developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many of which were found to be faulty, could be used in public health labs.

Diagnostics company LabCorp said on Wednesday they expected to launch their coronavirus test service at the end of this week at the earliest and make it available nationwide next week.

Quest said its test service would employ respiratory specimens collected from appropriate health care settings, such as hospitals and physicians’ offices, as the company does not collect specimens of suspected cases.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has included coronavirus testing as an essential health benefit, which would require most health plans as well as the government Medicare and Medicaid programs to cover the tests.

Analysts at Evercore ISI expect Quest’s lab tests to be priced around $45 to $50, as much as a flu test costs.

Separately, Co-Diagnostics Inc said it was seeing a surge in demand for its coronavirus test kits after the policy change from the U.S. FDA.