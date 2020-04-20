Business News
April 20, 2020 / 6:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Casino operator Rank furloughs nearly 90% of UK staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Casino and gaming operator Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) said on Monday it had furloughed nearly 90% of its workforce in the UK as its venues remain closed due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The company said about 7,000 of its 7,600 workers had been furloughed and would receive 80% of their salary under the government’s job retention scheme, while its directors also volunteered a 20% cut to pay.

Rank, whose like-for-like net gaming revenue fell 4% for the third quarter, forecast annual underlying operating profit between 48 million pounds ($59.76 million) and 58 million pounds, assuming its venues remain closed for the rest of the financial year.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below