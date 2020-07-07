U.S. EPA approves use of Lysol Disinfectant Spray against COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) staff uses a Lysol to clean a station at the lobby of Grand Central Station following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - UK-based Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB.L) said on Tuesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved use of its Lysol Disinfectant Spray against COVID-19.

The U.S. EPA said in a statement that the agency had approved two products, Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, based on laboratory testing that showed the products were effective against COVID-19.

Reckitt Benckiser reported record sales growth in the first quarter and predicted a stronger-than-expected performance in 2020 as customers stocked up on Lysol disinfectants, Mucinex cough syrup and Dettol soap ahead of the coronavirus lockdowns.

“Lysol is currently testing the efficacy of other disinfectant products in the brand portfolio,” Ferran Rousaud, marketing director for Lysol, said in a statement.

Lysol’s parent company has warned people against using disinfectants to treat the new coronavirus, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested researchers try putting disinfectants into patients’ veins.