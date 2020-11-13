Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Relief Therapeutics says 150 enrolled in COVID drug trial

By Reuters Staff

ZURICH (Reuters) - Relief Therapeutics and partner NeuroRx Inc announced on Friday that 150 patients had been enrolled to date in a phase 2b/3 trial of RLF-100 for treating respiratory failure in patients with critical COVID-19.

Relief also said its main shareholder, GEM Global Yield LLC SCS, had exercised 500 million warrants in the company, putting Relief’s available cash balance at around 49.8 million Swiss francs ($54.5 million).

($1 = 0.9144 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Caroline Copley

