Renault suspends production in Normandy after a COVID-19 linked court order

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Renault is seen at the Renault automobile factory in Flins as the French carmaker ramps up car production with new security and health measures during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) has suspended production at one of its French factories, following a court order criticizing the way the carmaker told unions about its increased protective measures put in place to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading.

Partial activity had resumed at the Normandy-based Sandouville plant at the end of last month after a six-week standstill due to the disease.

“All activity in the site of Sandouville has stopped as of May 7 and this will last until further notice”, a Renault spokeswoman told Reuters, confirming an earlier AFP report.

She added that the French automotive group will appeal the judicial decision, stemming from a case brought to court by the local CGT union section.

Sandouville’s workforce stood at 1,900 by end 2019. The site mainly produces the Renault Trafic van and parts of Fiat and Nissan vans.