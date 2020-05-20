Renault to re-open its Sandouville plant on Friday: union source

The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Illkirch-Graffenstaden near Strasbourg, France, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) will re-open its Normandy-based Sandouville plant in northwestern France on Friday, a trade union source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Renault had suspended production at Sandouville plant, following a court order criticising the way the carmaker told unions about its increased protective measures put in place to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading.

(This story corrects to say in northwestern France and not northeastern France)