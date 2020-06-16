Graphic: Tracking the lockdown - what is opening up around the world

(Reuters) - National and local authorities around the world are winding down restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, gradually lifting the lockdowns that have stunted economies, decimated jobs and thrown millions into poverty.

The following chart shows the status of social distancing measures in five important areas: schools, shops, bars and restaurants, public transport and international travel. Exceptions to the general rule are noted where significant.

The chart focuses on the countries and U.S. states with the highest number of infections, as well other territories whose economies are regionally important.

Open this link in an external browser to see a graphic that will be updated as more governments announce measures to reopen their economies, or if they go too far and have to pull back: here