Poland may extend restrictions, no drastic new rules planned: minister

FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing protective gear disinfects a public bus during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Gdynia, Poland, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Matej Leskovsek

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s government may decide on Thursday to extend restrictions to fight the spread of the coronavirus, but no drastic new moves to combat the pandemic are not planned, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Thursday.

“(Bans) already imposed have helped to contain the virus. There would be 25,000 people infected instead of the current 5,000 if we had not imposed restrictions,” Szumowski told public radio.

Poland has already closed schools, restaurants, shopping malls and cinemas among other moves to contain the virus.

Szumowski also asked Poles, a staunchly Catholic nation, to stay at home for Easter and abstain from travelling to see their families.