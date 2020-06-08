Poland plans no new restrictions despite hike in coronavirus infections

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks enjoy walking in the Lazienki Royal Park after loosening of the lockdown measures by the government due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Warsaw, Poland April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz said on Monday that she saw no need to introduce new restrictions or re-instate previous ones despite a sudden hike in new infections over the weekend.

“There are no plans to do so today,” Emilewicz told private broadcaster Polsat News.

On Sunday Poland recorded 575 new coronavirus infections, with a similar number reported on Saturday. Sunday’s daily increase brings the total number of people infected in the country to 26,561, with 1,157 deaths.