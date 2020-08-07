Poland sees no need for new curbs despite virus spike

FILE PHOTO: A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample from a driver at a mobile testing station for miners of the Bielszowice coal mine, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ruda Slaska, Poland July 27, 2020. Grzegorz Celejewski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland plans no further restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, despite the number of daily cases hitting record highs, Deputy Health Minister Janusz Cieszynski said on Friday.

On Thursday the government imposed stricter rules on a number of Polish counties, including compulsory wearing of face masks outside the home. On Friday the ministry said 809 new infections were registered, more than it had expected.