Breakingviews - The Exchange: Post-pandemic consumer behaviour

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Companies like Nestlé and Unilever are grappling with a Covid-19 recession and potentially drastic changes in how people shop and what they buy. Kristina Rogers, global consumer leader at consultancy EY, joins Dasha Afanasieva to discuss which trends will stick.
