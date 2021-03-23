Roche antibody cocktail shown effective in COVID-19 patients

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - New late-stage clinical trial data show an antibody cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab reduced hospitalisation or death by 70% versus a placebo in non-hospitalised patients with COVID-19, Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding said on Tuesday.

Casirivimab and imdevimab also met all key secondary endpoints in the phase III trial with 4,567 participants, including the ability to reduce symptom duration to 10 days from 14, Roche said in a statement.